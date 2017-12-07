Creative Pioneers: Zia Zareem-Slade on collaboration and the creative process
In this series, Jim Sutherland, Caroline Pay, Michael Johnson, Zia Zareem-Slade and Sir John Hegarty explain how they approach the tricky task of coming up with an idea. Here, Zia Zareem-Slade explains how she gets the best out of the designers and creatives who work with her at Fortnum & Mason
CR’s first online training programme, Mastering Creativity, will help unlock your creative potential, whether you are a professional creative, designer or commissioner of creative work. Additional expert insight for the course is provided by our five Creative Pioneers – Sir John Hegarty, Caroline Pay, Jim Sutherland, Zia Zareem-Slade and Michael Johnson. Video interviews with each of them are available as part of the course material but in this series of articles we are giving you a taste of that content.
Here, we interview Zia Zareem-Slade, Customer Experience Director at Fortnum & Mason, about how she works with her creative partners.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team