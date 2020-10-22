Creative Review Annual 2021 is open for entries!

Our showcase of world-changing creativity is open for entries now – with a deadline of December 11. Find out all the details of how, why and where to enter here

2020 has been a year of immense challenges. If there is one thing that is clear, it is that creativity has helped us all get through the turbulent events that have buffeted the world.

Creative Review’s Annual 2021 will recognise and celebrate the best of this year’s creative thinking, demonstrating the vital role that creativity plays for business, in driving innovation and growth.

The Annual is one of the most respected and trusted awards for the creative industries, and winning is an amazing opportunity to get your work noticed by clients, brands and fellow creatives across the world.

As in previous years, we will be including work from Advertising, Film & TV, Design, Digital, Gaming and much, much more, with all the winning work showcased in the April/May 2021 issue of Creative Review.

For the first time this year, we are also introducing a new category designed to celebrate Creative Effectiveness. In this category, brands, agencies, studios and individuals can enter case studies of work first created in June 2018-June 2020, which will demonstrate the longer-term impact that the creative work they completed has had for the brand, business or organisation it is created for. The winning projects in this category will also be featured in the magazine and online.

So whether you’re a brand, agency, studio, or even an individual with a great idea, if you have a piece of creative work that you’re particularly proud of then we would love to have a look; enter your work to the CR Annual 2020 for the chance to give your projects the recognition they deserve.

And remember, if you’re a student, an individual, or a small studio or agency of fewer than 10 people, you get a 40% discount on each entry.

The deadline for entries is December 11.

For all info on the CR Annual 2021, including a full list of categories and instructions on how to enter, head to creativereview.co.uk/the-annual-enter/