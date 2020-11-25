Introducing CR’s Creative Effectiveness Award

We have added a Creative Effectiveness category to our Annual Awards for 2021, to acknowledge the enormous benefits that creativity brings to business

The CR Creative Effectiveness award aims to celebrate the vital longer-term impact that creative thinking, strategy and work has for businesses and brands.

Effectiveness can come in many forms, but examples could include an ad campaign that has significantly impacted on brand awareness or a branding project that has reshaped an organisation’s fortunes.

Entries can be from either creative agencies/studios/individuals or from brands and businesses, but need to show independent evidence of how the work has changed the organisation it was produced for. This could be through the following:

– Increase in sales linked to the creative work

– Proven increase in brand awareness, either via social/online or by attendance at an event, for example

– Impact on the customer experience

– Creation of new revenue streams

– Introduction of significant changes to the organisation; eg sustainable practices or demonstrable improvements for staff

We can accept entries of work that have been created between June 2018 and June 2020, as there needs to be at least six months since the launch of a project to accurately track its effectiveness.

The aim of this award is to offer a deeper dive into creative projects and evidence how creative thinking, design and marketing approaches can change businesses and offer results.

Case studies of the winning entries will be featured in our Annual edition of Creative Review, published in May 2021. They will appear alongside our showcase of the best creative work of 2020 across advertising, design, film & TV, gaming and more. All winning work will also be published online and shared across our social media channels, reaching an audience of over 2 million people.

So if you have a project that’s had a real impact on a brand or organisation, please share it with us. Entry deadline: December 11.

For all info on the CR Annual 2021, including a full list of categories and instructions on how to enter, head to creativereview.co.uk/the-annual-enter/