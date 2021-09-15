Creative Review hosts a day at the Festival of Marketing

Themed on Creativity and Collaboration, the CR day at FoM will include insights from Unilever, Essity, TK Maxx, Ace & Tate and more, plus panel discussions exploring everything from budgets to long-term brand thinking

Scenes from last year’s Festival of Marketing

The Festival of Marketing returns from October 18-21, offering four days of content that aims to help marketers get ready to tackle the challenges of the year ahead. The event will cover all the topics that are close to marketers’ hearts, from powering growth, to innovation in customer experience, to the economic and tech trends that will shape what’s coming next.

CR is programming a day of content as part of the festival which will examine the key role that design and creativity plays in building brands, and look in particular at collaboration between creatives and marketers.

Included is a session with Unilever’s global senior brand development manager Emily Health and Wunderman Thompson’s global head of inclusive design Christina Mallon, who will examine how innovation in product and marketing design is vital in creating a more accessible world for all. As part of this they will discuss the development of Unilever’s first deodorant for people with disabilities, Degree Inclusive.

There will be a panel discussion on the power of long-term thinking with Stephen Hancock of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Nadja Lossgott of AMV BBDO, and Chris Carter of Specsavers, hosted by CR editor Eliza Williams, and other discussions on how marketing budgets affect creativity in brands, and how creativity can power growth.

Elsewhere across the week, you can find Eddie Izzard talking about creativity and life challenges, a session on how much-loved events organisation Secret Cinema used data to survive the pandemic, and discussions on Gen Z, personalisation, behavioural science, plus masterclasses on everything from how to best brief your agency to how to land your dream client.

There are new talks and panels being announced daily, so to keep track of everything happening, visit festivalofmarketing.com, where you can also find info on attending this year’s event.

