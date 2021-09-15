Creative Review hosts a day at the Festival of Marketing

Themed on Creativity and Collaboration, the CR day at FoM will include insights from Unilever, Essity, TK Maxx, Ace & Tate and more, plus panel discussions exploring everything from budgets to long-term brand thinking

By
Scenes from last year’s Festival of Marketing

The Festival of Marketing returns from October 18-21, offering four days of content that aims to help marketers get ready to tackle the challenges of the year ahead. The event will cover all the topics that are close to marketers’ hearts, from powering growth, to innovation in customer experience, to the economic and tech trends that will shape what’s coming next.

CR is programming a day of content as part of the festival which will examine the key role that design and creativity plays in building brands, and look in particular at collaboration between creatives and marketers.

Included is a session with Unilever’s global senior brand development manager Emily Health and Wunderman Thompson’s global head of inclusive design Christina Mallon, who will examine how innovation in product and marketing design is vital in creating a more accessible world for all. As part of this they will discuss the development of Unilever’s first deodorant for people with disabilities, Degree Inclusive.

There will be a panel discussion on the power of long-term thinking with Stephen Hancock of TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Nadja Lossgott of AMV BBDO, and Chris Carter of Specsavers, hosted by CR editor Eliza Williams, and other discussions on how marketing budgets affect creativity in brands, and how creativity can power growth.

Elsewhere across the week, you can find Eddie Izzard talking about creativity and life challenges, a session on how much-loved events organisation Secret Cinema used data to survive the pandemic, and discussions on Gen Z, personalisation, behavioural science, plus masterclasses on everything from how to best brief your agency to how to land your dream client.

There are new talks and panels being announced daily, so to keep track of everything happening, visit festivalofmarketing.com, where you can also find info on attending this year’s event.

festivalofmarketing.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham