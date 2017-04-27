We’re making a change. After our May issue, Creative Review is going bimonthly, allowing us to deliver a richer, higher quality, much bigger magazine six times a year

CR Annual 2017 May issue cover

When I first started on Creative Review — back in the mid-90s! — a typical issue of CR was around 64 pages, more than half of which would have been advertising. Over the years, we have steadily managed to increase the content we are providing in each edition so that a typical monthly issue was over 90 pages. In that time, reading habits have changed hugely. As we have seen from the rise of the indie sector, people want something different from their magazines — a deeper, richer experience where spending time with print is a break from the screen.

Print will always be central to CR, but in amongst our website, social channels, online learning and live events, its role is changing. Readers have told us that they want greater depth and greater quality from their magazine but that they do not always have time to read an issue every month.

We’ve listened, and are making a change.

After the May issue CR will be published on a bimonthly basis.

If you are a subscriber, this does not mean that you will be getting any less from us over the course of the year. In fact, with our hugely increased pagination, you will get more editorial pages than ever – just delivered in 6 issues instead of 12.

Going bimonthly will allow us to create a better experience in print with CR. Each issue will ‘review’ the most significant projects of the preceding two months, affording us the space to look at each one in depth. And the extra pages will really allow us to continue the focus on the nature of creativity, the creative process and creative leadership which has proved so popular with readers.

It’s going to be the best CR we have ever produced.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please visit our online FAQs page or get in touch with our dedicated customer services team using the details below;

+44 (0)20 7292 3703 / customerservices@creativereview.co.uk