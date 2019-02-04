CR’s pick of the 2019 Super Bowl ads

In this year’s (somewhat mediocre) crop of Super Bowl ads, robots, humour and nostalgia are in, while politics and brand purpose are surprisingly absent

It’s Super Bowl time, and once again, CR has sat down and watched all of the ads from the big game, so you don’t have to.

In summation, 2019 has not been what anyone would call a vintage year for Super Bowl advertising. Whereas in recent years, we’ve seen brands make brave (and occasionally foolish) strides into political statement-making and brand purpose in their commercials, this year sees them beat a retreat into much safer ground.

Instead we saw a number of attempts of unexciting attempts at light-hearted comedy, and the usual crop of celebrity endorsements, though it was notable that a number of these went to female leads for a change, with Serena Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Michelle Gellar all making appearances.

Beyond that the only other obvious trends was an obvious anxiety about the arrival of robots in our society (along with a defensive need to point out, again, that they will never be as human as us), and a lot of nostalgia , particularly this year, for Andy Warhol.

Here’s our pick of the ads worth watching this time: