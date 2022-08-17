Creative Review launches new virtual talk series

Why Creativity Matters is free to attend and will take place live from September-December. It will look at how brands and businesses can use creativity and design to survive our changing times

By
Why Creativity Matters talk series

We at CR would love you all to join us for a new virtual talk series that begins on September 7 at 4pm BST. The series will address the complex landscape for brands today and the many challenges that they face to reach customers.

Creativity and design are key to helping brands provide a coherent experience for customers across everything from their advertising to their UX. In this series of four virtual talks, Creative Review will bring together a number of experts from the industry to discuss what brands need to be thinking about today and how they can use creativity to build a long-term relationship with audiences.

The first talk in the series will address why brands need to join up their design and marketing for maximum success. Creative Review editor Eliza Williams will host the conversation, and will be joined by Taymoor Atighetchi, CEO and founder of Papier; Emma Follett, CCO at Design Bridge; and James Jenkins, COO at B-Reel.

Further talks in the series will look at building a successful in-house team (October); the role of purpose for brands today (November); and how to maintain brand loyalty in changing times (December).

All the talks are free to attend and we’d love to see you there – please sign up for the first talk in the series on September 7 here. It will take place live at 4pm.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

SERVICE DESIGN LEAD

LONDON