Creative subjects being cut back in English schools says BBC research

A BBC survey of 40% of secondary schools in England has revealed that nine in every 10 who responded said they had cut back on lesson time, staff or facilities in at least one creative arts subject

Schools responding to the survey claimed that the increased emphasis on core academic subjects, together with funding pressures, were the most common reasons for cutting back on resources for creative subjects. Design and technology, music, arts and drama are all being “squeezed” according to the BBC, though the government denies the renewed focus on ‘academic’ subjects in English secondary schools is coming at the expense of the arts.

