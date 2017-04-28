More from CR

Real to Reel craft film festival opens next week

Real to Reel: The Craft Film Festival opens at the Picturehouse Central cinema in London with a three-day programme of 44 short films that celebrate the art of ‘making’. It then visits The Bureau in Blackburn for three further nights

Creative Review is going bimonthly

We’re making a change. After our May issue, Creative Review is going bimonthly, allowing us to deliver a richer, higher quality, much bigger magazine six times a year

Artworker

NAO (National Audit Office)

