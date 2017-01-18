StJohns-Allied

Creative Workplaces survey – we want to know about your place of work

What is it about a workplace that makes it more conducive to creativity? CR is embarking on a brand new project that will aim to look in detail at the effect your working environment has on the work that you do

By

Firstly, we’re going to look at the the design of the workplace itself and its location. In partnership with Allied London, we’re conducting a major survey of our community and we want you to tell us about where you work.

Over the next couple of months we’ll be carrying out some extensive research in order to produce an in-depth report on workspace design, which this survey will form a key part of.

The survey is here and takes around five minutes to complete.

And as a thank you for telling us about your workplace, Allied are offering all participants one month’s free ‘hot desking’ at its resident co-work space, OGS Works at Enterprise City in Manchester; while you can also enter a prize draw to win one of three £100 Amazon vouchers that CR has to give away.

Our special report will feature case studies of several creative businesses (including photography and plans of the spaces themselves), alongside some of the latest ideas in workplace design. It will be available in a forthcoming print issue of CR and online to subscribers.

Allied London is an award-winning company focused on a single vision: to create inspiring places that dynamically improve the ways in which people work and live. Part of Manchester’s new St. John’s neighbourhood, Enterprise City is one of Allied London’s major workspace projects and aims to “unite creative, digital and forward-thinking businesses across five diverse buildings, each with its own identity and character”.

Enterprise City will open in March 2017 with the first phase centred on the Bonded Warehouse, an 80,000 sq ft former warehouse, with an initial activation cost of £5m
Enterprise City will open in March 2017 with the first phase centred on the Bonded Warehouse, an 80,000 sq ft former warehouse, with an initial activation cost of £5m
StJohns-Allied2

You may also like

More from CR

img_7268

Serious Fun with Diagonal Records

Electronic music can be a straight-faced business, but there’s a refreshingly playful edge to the artwork Guy Featherstone creates for Diagonal Records, the label co-founded by musician Oscar Powell. Here the pair discuss their approach and reveal how it has transferred to Powell’s new home at XL

Jobs

View more
pkf_115x115

Designer/Artworker

PKF
network_115x115

Interior Designer (Retail)

Network Design International

Make the most of CR