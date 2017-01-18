What is it about a workplace that makes it more conducive to creativity? CR is embarking on a brand new project that will aim to look in detail at the effect your working environment has on the work that you do

Firstly, we’re going to look at the the design of the workplace itself and its location. In partnership with Allied London, we’re conducting a major survey of our community and we want you to tell us about where you work.

Over the next couple of months we’ll be carrying out some extensive research in order to produce an in-depth report on workspace design, which this survey will form a key part of.

The survey is here and takes around five minutes to complete.

And as a thank you for telling us about your workplace, Allied are offering all participants one month’s free ‘hot desking’ at its resident co-work space, OGS Works at Enterprise City in Manchester; while you can also enter a prize draw to win one of three £100 Amazon vouchers that CR has to give away.

Our special report will feature case studies of several creative businesses (including photography and plans of the spaces themselves), alongside some of the latest ideas in workplace design. It will be available in a forthcoming print issue of CR and online to subscribers.

Allied London is an award-winning company focused on a single vision: to create inspiring places that dynamically improve the ways in which people work and live. Part of Manchester’s new St. John’s neighbourhood, Enterprise City is one of Allied London’s major workspace projects and aims to “unite creative, digital and forward-thinking businesses across five diverse buildings, each with its own identity and character”.