Creatives on the books that shaped them

We speak to figures from the worlds of design, advertising, and more about the books they’ve learned the most from over the course of their careers

By

Books are one of the cornerstones of how we learn. They enable us to teach ourselves new skills, offer insights into other worlds, both real and imagined, and encourage us to look inwards in order to explore our outlook on life. As big fans of the written word, the CR team decided to ask individuals from across all corners of the creative industries to share the books that have played a formative role in both their lives and work.

The results are gloriously varied, spanning classic tomes by some of the titans of the industry through to more niche titles on subjects such as ethnography. We hope you enjoy reading their contributions just as much as we did, and that they might just encourage you to think about the books that have taught you the most over the years. Happy reading!

CRAIG OLDHAM, FOUNDER, THE OFFICE OF CRAIG OLDHAM

For me, the book I treasure, share, and come back to more than any other has to be A Heartbreaking Work Of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers. It might not sound like the most conventional book to offer a design or creative education, as it’s a memoir-come-novel, but in truth that is where its strengths lie. Everything about this book is a considered act and expression of creativity. The way it’s produced, and the way its subsequent editions have been produced, are craft personified. Its honesty and candour is alarmingly pure. And the way it’s composed influenced my writing, and my wanting to write, immeasurably.

Though it does feature some bits of graphic design (Eggers was a working designer before this book made him an author, as it were) you won’t find grid systems, colour theory, typographic rigour, or any of that here. But I’ve always believed that the best thing about design isn’t design itself, but what you can use design to become involved in. This book demonstrated that to me, and demonstrates that still.

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham