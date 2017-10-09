Creatives from Peter Saville to Craig Oldham contribute to Manchester fundraising book This Is The Place

Conceived in the wake of the Manchester Arena attacks, new book This Is The Place. Choose Love, Manchester takes the lines from Tony Walsh’s inspirational poem about the city and sets them to unique artworks, illustrations and photography from the likes of Peter Saville, Malcolm Garrett, Kevin Cummins and Craig Oldham.

The book was the brainchild of James Torry, owner of agency Doodledo Motion, and is designed and produced by Glorious Creative. It is a firmly Mancunian affair, from the use of Walsh’s words, which provided comfort and strength to many when he performed the poem at a vigil after the attacks, to the contributions of 61 creatives from across the city. Spreads from the book are shown here.

“After hearing Tony’s poem it was impossible not to be moved,” says Torry. “It gave a city that was struggling at the time to know what to think or feel, some language to articulate it. Being part of such a strong creative sector, I knew that we could come together, use the words and make something beautiful and hopeful for Manchester – but I couldn’t have imagined how incredible the response from the creative community has been and the extraordinary lengths they would go to.”

Glorious Creative also created a new font for the book, which is inspired by the city of Manchester itself. “‘THIS IS THE FONT’ takes references from the many mills, cenotaphs and buildings that feature their historic names and identities, immaculately chiselled into marble, stone and brick,” says Mark Ross, creative director at Glorious.

All profits from the book, which is available now via Amazon and Waterstones, will go to charities Forever Manchester, We Love MCR Emergency Fund and The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Homelessness Fund.

This Is The Place. Choose Love, Manchester is on sale now: thisistheplacebook.com