Why creatives respond better to intrinsic motivation

Though we all want to be paid fairly, creative people typically respond better to ‘intrinsic’ forms of motivation, says Tanya Livesey, Leadership Coach and Global Head of Creative Talent at The Talent Business. How can you create the conditions for them to thrive?

Ask anyone that understands the messy and often painful process of creativity and they will agree that there’s no magic formula for getting to great work. However, if you lead a creative business there’s much you can do to create a culture in which creativity is likely to thrive. Creative shops can be punishing places to work, under constant pressure to deliver against restrictive deadlines and often with limited resources – so how do you keep creative minds engaged when the odds are stacked against them? The answer lies in intrinsic motivation.