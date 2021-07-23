Why creativity is thriving in Cornwall

Home to an ever-growing array of studios, startups and eco-minded companies, Cornwall has become a hotbed of design-led business. Is the draw of the coast and the ‘blue mind’ effect simply too much to resist?

By

“Cornwall has always been pioneering,” says Emma Gordon, who’s been running her Truro-based studio, Design Room Cornwall, together with partner Sally Mitchell for the last decade. “With Richard Trevithick and the steam engine, and the [submarine telegraph] cables at Porthcurno, it’s a place of interest in terms of creativity and new technology. And today there’s loads of interesting stuff coming out of Falmouth University.”

Emmets – the Cornish word for holidaymakers to the county – might associate the region with well-worn tales of tin mining or fishing, but Gordon is quick to emphasise that creativity is nothing new for the tip of the peninsula.

“Cornwall is one of those places that’s a real hotbed for startups and small businesses,” she continues. “And I definitely think there’s always been a pull in terms of creativity and artists. Being surrounded by water and the quality of the light down here has always been a big draw, but also I think there’s something about being on the end limb of the country. We’re almost a little island on our own, and I do think that allows us some sort of freedom from the restrictions you might find working in a big city.”

More from CR

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham