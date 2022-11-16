Creativity Sucks! enters the metaverse

For the latest edition of Creative Review’s new podcast series, we examine the state of the metaverse, and discuss how, why and when brands should be getting involved

By

Creativity Sucks! aims to take a clear-eyed look at the commercial creative industries and examine the topics of the day in design and advertising. And what bigger, more discussed topic has there been in 2022 than the metaverse?

We’ve seen a heady mix of hype and cynicism dominate think pieces and panel talks about the metaverse over the past year, so it seems a good moment for our podcast to take stock and go back to basics, by asking a simple question: ‘What actually is the metaverse?’

Joining host Eliza Williams in attempting to answer this question are three expert guests: Emma Chiu, global director at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence; Wayne Deakin, global principal at Wolff Olins; and Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer at Wongdoody.

During the conversation, the panel examines what the metaverse looks like in 2022; what it might become in the future; how brands should be considering it; and the desirability of digital tacos.

Listen to the episode below or wherever you usually receive your podcasts:

creativitysucks.podbean.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID