Creativity Sucks! podcast: Does sex still sell?

Photographer Sophie Ebrard, Uncommon co-founder Nils Leonard, and Headspace VP of marketing Louise Troen all convene on CR’s podcast to discuss the role of sex for brands today

For the last episode in the current series of CR’s podcast Creativity Sucks! we are addressing how – and if – brands should embrace sex and sexuality today.

The expression ‘sex sells!’ has been an advertising cliché for decades, but with its overtones of exploitation and manipulation it sits uneasily in today’s marketing landscape.

In this episode of the podcast we discuss everything from empowerment to the female gaze, to taking risks and whether younger generations are really embracing the “death of sex”.

Joining CR’s editor and podcast host Eliza Williams to discuss the topic are three expert guests: photographer Sophie Ebrard, who has worked for brands including adidas and Rolex; Nils Leonard, co-founder of creative agency Uncommon, which has produced work for brands including Pinterest, British Airways, and Habito; and Louise Troen, VP of marketing at meditation brand Headspace.

Listen to the episode below or wherever you usually receive your podcasts:

