Image shows an out-of-home advertisement by Creature London that reads 'A Silver Spoon in every Bottle' and a contanier labelled 'Class Polish'

How to sell your agency

The ad agency Creature London was recently acquired by Dutch group Candid. Here, CEO Dan Cullen-Shute gives a frank, funny and insightful account of what the team at the agency learned during the process

By

When you’re in the process of ­selling an agency, there are loads of people you can ask for advice, but most of them will charge you for it, and not many of them have actually done it.

And even if you are lucky enough to know someone who started an agency, went through the batshit rollercoaster of running an agency, and then was lucky/privileged enough to get to a position of selling said agency, you’re not allowed to talk to them anyway, because your lawyer – to stress, your brilliant lawyer – is keen to impress upon you that there is no deal until the deal is done, and talking to anyone about it could endanger it. So, basically, shut up: you’re on your own, kid.

Which is fine. But nobody seems to have written about it, either. Which is weird, because selling an agency is fascinating. And complicated. And exhausting. And disconcertingly fragile as a process. Someone should write that down.

And so I have. Here’s the piece I wish I’d read before we sold Creature: or, as I like to think of it, how selling an agency happens not at all, and then all at fucking once.

Image shows a billboard campaign by Creature London that reads 'Powering Down'
Top: Poster from a campaign for the Social Mobility Foundation in the UK, which aims to address the class pay gap; Above: Eve Sleep poster campaign. All images: Creature London

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON