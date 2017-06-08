CR’s 2017 Degree Show Guide
It’s degree show season, and as we do each year, we’ve put together this handy list of all the undergraduate art and design degree shows taking place across the country. If your course or university is not listed, please add the details in the comments section.
|University of The West of England, Bristol (June 2 – 8)
|Belfast School of Art (June 2 – 9)
|Staffordshire University (June 2 – 10)
|Hull School of Art and Design (June 2 – 16)
|University of Portsmouth (June 2 – 9)
|University of Gloucestershire (June 3 – 16)
|University of Cumbria (June 3 – 9)
|University of Westminster (June 3 – 6)
|University of Suffolk (June 2 – 19)
|Nottingham Trent University (June 3 – 10)
|Newcastle University (June 3 – 10)
|Leeds School of Art, Architecture and Design (June 3 – 9)
|Kingston University (June 3 – 9)
|University of Brighton (June 3 – 11)
|Edinburgh College of Art and Design (June 3 – 11)
|University of Reading (June 5 – 9)
|University of Salford (June 8 – 15)
|University of the Creative Arts: Farnham (June 8 – 17)
|School of Art & Design, University of Bedfordshire (June 9 – 15)
|Arts University Bournemouth (June 9 – 17)
|Cambridge School of Art (June 9 – 17)
|University of Sunderland (June 9 – 22)
|Wolverhampton School of Art (June 9 – 21)
|University of the Creative Arts, Rochester (June 9 – 23)
|Leeds College of Art (June 10 – 15)
|Buckinghamshire New University (June 10 – 16)
|Bath School of Art and Design (June 10 – 18)
|Plymouth College of Art (10 – 22)
|University of Central Lancashire (June 9 – 16)
|Loughborough University (June 10 – 18)
|University of Plymouth (June 10 – 16)
|University of Northampton (June 10 – 16)
|Hereford College of Arts (June 10 – 17)
|Glasgow School of Art (June 10 – 17)
|Manchester School of Art (June 10 – 21)
|Sheffield Institute of Arts (June 10 – 23)
|Birmingham School of Art (June 12 – 23)
|Weston College of Creative Arts (June 14 – 23)
-
Post a comment