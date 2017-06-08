CR’s 2017 Degree Show Guide

It’s degree show season, and as we do each year, we’ve put together this handy list of all the undergraduate art and design degree shows taking place across the country. If your course or university is not listed, please add the details in the comments section.

Created for Dazed by Penny Chan, from Plymouth College of Art’s BA (Hons) Fashion Media & Marketing (FMM) programme

University of The West of England, Bristol (June 2 – 8)
Belfast School of Art (June 2 – 9)
Staffordshire University (June 2 – 10)
Hull School of Art and Design (June 2 – 16)
University of Portsmouth (June 2 – 9)
University of Gloucestershire (June 3 – 16)
University of Cumbria (June 3 – 9)
University of Westminster (June 3 – 6)
University of Suffolk (June 2 – 19)
Nottingham Trent University (June 3 – 10)
Newcastle University (June 3 – 10)
Leeds School of Art, Architecture and Design (June 3 – 9)
Kingston University (June 3 – 9)
University of Brighton (June 3 – 11)
Edinburgh College of Art and Design (June 3 – 11)
University of Reading (June 5 – 9)
University of Salford (June 8 – 15)
University of the Creative Arts: Farnham (June 8 – 17)
School of Art & Design, University of Bedfordshire (June 9 – 15)
Arts University Bournemouth (June 9 – 17)
Cambridge School of Art (June 9 – 17)
University of Sunderland (June 9 – 22)
Wolverhampton School of Art (June 9 – 21)
University of the Creative Arts, Rochester (June 9 – 23)
Leeds College of Art (June 10 – 15)
Buckinghamshire New University (June 10 – 16)
Bath School of Art and Design (June 10 – 18)
Plymouth College of Art (10 – 22)
University of Central Lancashire (June 9 – 16)
Loughborough University (June 10 – 18)
University of Plymouth (June 10 – 16)
University of Northampton (June 10 – 16)
Hereford College of Arts (June 10 – 17)
Glasgow School of Art (June 10 – 17)
Manchester School of Art (June 10 – 21)
Sheffield Institute of Arts (June 10 – 23)
Birmingham School of Art (June 12 – 23)
Weston College of Creative Arts (June 14 – 23)
Goldsmiths, University of London (June 15 – 19)
Brunel University (June 15 – 18)
Kingston Graphic Show (June 15 – 18)
Wimbledon College of Arts, UAL (June 15 – 24)
Free Range (June 15 – 17)
DeMontfort University (June 16 – 22)
Winchester School of Art (June 16 – 24)
Chelsea College of Arts, UAL (June 16 – 24)
University of Leeds, Fine Art (June 16 – 24)
University of the Creative Arts: Epsom (June 16 – 24)
University of the Creative Arts: Canterbury (17 – 30)
Gray’s School of Art and Design (June 17 – 24)
Camberwell College of Arts, UAL (June 17 – 24)
Ravensbourne College (June 21 – 23)
Central Saint Martins, UAL (June 21 – 25)
Royal Academy of Arts (June 22 – July 2)
The Cass at London Metropolitan University (June 23 – July 8)
Royal College of Art (June 24 – July 2)
City & Guilds of London Art School (June 27 – July 2)
Norwich University of the Arts (June 27 – July 5)
New Designers (June 28 – July 8)
The Art Academy, London (July 7 – 9)
D&AD New Blood Festival (July 5 – 6)
Shillington College (July 20 – 21)

