As we do each year we’ve put together this handy list of all the undergraduate art and design degree shows taking place across the country.

It’s degree show season, and students all over the country have begun exhibiting their best work. At CR we’re passionate about supporting new talent and will make our way to as many shows as possible to look for outstanding work and innovative ideas.

Here’s a list of shows taking place across the country over the next couple of months. Click on the university name to visit each website. If your degree show or one you know of hasn’t been listed here please leave a comment below and we’ll add it in.

Swansea College of Art (May 18-June 1)

University of Reading (May 21-June 5)

University of Westminster (May 22-31)

Central Saint Martins, UAL (May 23-June 24)

Hull School of Art and Design (June 2-8)

Glasgow School of Art (June 2-8)

Leeds School of Art, Architecture and Design (June 2-8)

University of Cumbria (June 2-8)

Edinburgh College of Art and Design (June 2-10)

Nottingham Trent University (June 2-10)

University of Brighton (June 2-10)

Newcastle University (June 2-16)

Kingston School of Art (June 3-8)

University of Portsmouth, Hampshire (June 4-8)

University of Leeds, Fine Art (June 6-23)

University for the Creative Arts, Farnham (June 7-15)

University of the West of England, Bristol (June 8-13)

University of Salford (June 8-15)

Arts University Bournemouth (June 8-15)

Loughborough University (June 8-15)

University of Northampton (June 8-15)

University of Plymouth (June 8-15)

Belfast School of Art, Belfast (June 8-16)

Cambridge School of Art (June 8-16)

Goldsmiths, University of London (June 8-18)

Plymouth College of Art (June 8-21)

University for the Creative Arts, Rochester (June 8-22)

University of Gloucestershire (June 8-22)

University of Huddersfield (June 8-22)

Royal Academy of Arts (June 8-July 1)

Buckinghamshire New University (June 9-14)

Leeds Arts University (June 9-14)

Hereford College of Arts (June 9-16)

Staffordshire University, Stoke-on-Trent (June 9-16)

Bath School of Art and Design (June 9-17)

Manchester School of Art (June 9-20)

Wolverhampton School of Art (June 9-20)

Sheffield Institute of Arts (June 9-22)

School of Art & Design, University of Bedfordshire (June 11-15)

Birmingham School of Art (June 11-17)

Weston College of Creative Arts (June 13-22)

University for the Creative Arts, Epsom (June 14-23)

Wimbledon College of Arts, UAL (June 14-23)

Free Range (June 14-July 16)



Brunel University (June 15-17)

University of Suffolk (June 15-21)

University of Central Lancashire (June 15-22)

University of Leeds, School of Design Degree Show (June 15-22)

Chelsea College of Arts, UAL (June 15-23)

Winchester School of Art (June 15-23)

De Montfort University (June 16-21)

University of Sunderland (June 16-22)

Camberwell College of Arts, UAL (June 16-23)

Gray’s School of Art (June 16-24)

University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury (June 16-29)

Ravensbourne College (June 20-22)

The Cass at London Metropolitan University (June 21-July 5)

Royal College of Art (June 23-July 1)

City & Guilds of London Art School (June 26-July 1)

Norwich University of the Arts (June 26-July 4)

New Designers (June 27-30 and July 4-7)

The Art Academy, London (July 6-8)

The D&AD New Blood Festival (July 12-14)

Shillington College (July 27)

Banner image courtesy of Free Range at Old Truman Brewery.