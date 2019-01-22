CR’s owner Centaur rebrands its marketing division as XEIM

Centaur has rebranded its marketing and communications division, which includes Creative Review, Marketing Week, Design Week and the Festival of Marketing, as XEIM, derived from ‘excellence in marketing’

Centaur, owner of Creative Review, and an international provider of market intelligence and specialist consultancy, today announces the launch of XEIM, the new name for the Group’s marketing businesses.

XEIM will bring together brands Creative Review, Design Week, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, Fashion Monitor, Year Ahead, Foresight News, MarketMakers, MW Mini MBA, Oystercatchers, and Really B2B. The new name was derived from “eXcellence In Marketing,” which XEIM helps its customers achieve.

The new structure will enable Centaur to offer enterprise clients a broader range of intelligence and consultancy services in an integrated manner. It will make it possible to provide news content, insight, information, learning courses and benchmarking tools from across the portfolio, aiming to provide clients with an enhanced service.

Centaur’s marketing brands already have enterprise partnerships with leading companies such as Disney, Facebook, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle and Samsung.

Steve Newbold, previously divisional managing director of Centaur’s media and events businesses, will lead XEIM as its group managing director. Steve joined Centaur in 2015, initially overseeing consumer titles in the Group’s Home Interest division prior to its successful sale to Future plc. In his current role he has led The Lawyer through the successful transformation of its website and premium content offering.

Suki Thompson, CEO and a founding partner of Oystercatchers, will become XEIM’s executive director, responsible for marketing its products and services to the Group’s clients, and chair of Oystercatchers.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive of Centaur, said: “Our portfolio of marketing brands has been a leading source of news, market intelligence, data, and networking for more than 40 years. The launch of the XEIM network reinforces Centaur’s strengths in helping our clients to achieve excellence in marketing and highlights the digital transformation of our brands.”