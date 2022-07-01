The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

It’s been almost 15 years since a mysterious figure called Satoshi Nakamoto published a paper titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, marking the birth of the world’s first cryptocurrency. To this day, Nakamoto’s real identity remains unknown, but the concept behind Bitcoin has undergone a huge transformation, as the market has exploded with new currencies, trading platforms and, of course, brands.

In the early days of crypto, Bitcoin’s simple but effective double-striped logo quickly became a visual shorthand for the market as a whole. But as new players continue to emerge, branding is fast becoming one of the most important weapons in the battle for consumers’ attention. “Brands in crypto have reached a certain maturity and fidelity over the past few years, moving from fringe asset classes to the mainstream, exuding a slickness and enticing interactivity signifying fidelity and trust,” says James Duru, ECD at DesignStudio Sydney.

Top: Ethereum illustrations by William Tempest; Above: Coinbase rebrand by Moniker