Cuckoo rebrands to usher in a new era of broadband

Studio Output has overhauled the two-year-old company’s visual identity, introducing colourful, ‘feel-good’ branding that’s miles away from the standard broadband fare

By

Set up in 2020 by Alexander Fitzgerald, Tommy Toner and Daniel McClure, broadband company Cuckoo offers rolling contracts as well as 12-month plans, promises to get customers online within 24 hours, and invests a percentage of each bill in improving internet access around the world.

The provider has just unveiled a new identity, designed by Studio Output, to help Cuckoo take on some of its big-name competitors. It revolves around the brand’s ‘feel-good’ ethos, and is accompanied by an egg-shaped logo that radiates wi-fi signal.

The egg motif is continued elsewhere in the branding as a series of three-dimensional shapes that have been squashed, stretched, stacked and sliced, as well as a set of egg-themed graphic illustrations.

The colour scheme is striking, with its Barbie pinks, lemon yellows and mint greens – all of which only appear more vibrant when compared with the staid blues and reds of competitor brands. The only criticism is that, when paired with the egg logo, it can begin to feel a little bit like an Easter ad campaign – only emphasised by some of the more punny, ‘eggceptional’ bits of copywriting.

It’s a notably different approach than the likes of BT or Virgin Media Broadband, both of which lean heavily into a more techy set of visuals, emphasising speed with plenty of swooping digital elements. “We’re taking on a stodgy and slow-moving sector,” says Cuckoo co-founder and CEO Fitzgerald. “The winds of change are blowing in telecoms.”

studio-output.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

MIDDLE WEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

DESIGNER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE