As it enters its 15th year of business, wine investment company Cult – which helps people to create and manage their fine wine portfolio – has unveiled a refreshed visual identity.

Designed by London-based studio Output, Cult’s new identity system nods to the wine sector with clever details, like the letterforms in the new wordmark. The curve of the C reflects the bowl of a wine glass, while the base and stem are contained within the negative space of the letter. The way that curves and cutaways have been applied in the wordmark is carried through subtly to the primary typeface, which has noticeable angular ink traps.

Illustration is central to the new visual language developed for Cult, putting a fresh and fun spin on wine investment, and wine more generally, where traditional luxury tropes might ordinarily be expected.

The team at Output acknowledge that the category is “marred by misconceptions” and that “it can feel complicated and intimidating – even a bit old school”, so they set out to help Cult “revolutionise the category and excite audiences through a new brand proposition, and an inspiring visual and verbal identity”.

studio-output.com