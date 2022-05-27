D&AD awards five coveted Black Pencils in its 2022 ceremony

Projects for charities Change The Ref and Frontline19, as well as Samsung and Google, were the big winners at this year’s event

By

D&AD handed out its awards, which celebrate the very best creative work across advertising and design, via two digital award ceremonies which took place on May 25 and 26.

Hundreds of the industry body’s much-prized Pencils (which now include Wood, Graphite, Yellow, White and Black Pencil awards as well as special categories such as Side Hustle, Future Impact and Collaborative) were handed out, celebrating projects from a huge range of disciplines.

With D&AD in its 60th year, the prizes to particularly watch nowadays are the Black Pencils, which are given to projects that the juries feel are truly outstanding. To win a D&AD Black Pencil is rare – the most that have ever been awarded in a single year is seven, and it’s not unheard of for none to be handed out.

This year, five Black Pencils were given to four projects, which all had an emphasis on ideas with purpose or product developments/experiments, rather than more traditional brand campaigns or design projects. This perhaps shows the kind of work that those working in the design and ad industries feel most proud of and want to see the industry moving towards or it could also be a demonstration of the sort of projects that are most likely to win awards.

Winning two was The Lost Class, created by Leo Burnett Chicago for Change the Ref, a US non-profit organisation that aims to use education and activism to prevent gun crime.

The Lost Class saw the charity create a fictional graduation ceremony for 3,044 would-be graduates of 2021 who had lost their lives to gun violence. Awarding the project this week has a particularly tragic timeliness due to the recent events in the US.

Another charity also won a Black Pencil this year. This went to Frontline19, a free psychological support service for frontline workers, which won for Hopeline19, a project created by adam&eveDDB in London.

Hopeline19 is a free phone service in the UK where people were encouraged to leave messages of thanks for frontline workers during the pandemic. Workers could then call to listen back to the messages of support.

Google’s Black Pencil win this year was for Real Tone, a product development for its Pixel 6 camera and Google Photos which allows for better and more accurate imagery of people of colour.

The final Black Pencil this year was awarded to the Samsung iTest website, created by DDB New Zealand, which allowed iPhone users to experience a Samsung operating system on their own devices to see if they like the experience.

All 702 D&AD winners this year can be viewed at dandad.org. And for those who are looking for deeper insights from this year’s judging, D&AD will be releasing a series of panel discussions with jury members on its YouTube channel over the summer.

“In the wake of political and social turmoil, creative excellence continues to not only survive, but thrive, as evidenced by the incredible talent we’ve seen at this year’s D&AD Awards,” says D&AD COO Dara Lynch. “In the backdrop of what feels like a never-ending stream of global crises, it is incredibly reassuring to see that our community remains so resilient, and continues to move in a progressive and vibrant direction.”

dandad.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER