D&AD Festival 2017: what to see

The D&AD Festival is at the Old Truman Brewery in London from April 25-27 with 150 speakers across four different stages. In addition, there will also be the chance to view the 26,000 pieces of work that have been entered into this year’s D&AD awards, hear about what’s been selected and why from the judges and to take part in a variety of workshops and learning sessions.

Each of the Festival’s three days has a different theme. Day one is dedicated to creativity for ‘good’ with sessions from James Turner, whose Glimpse project memorably replaced all the ads in Clapham Common tube with pictures of cats, D&AD award-winners what3words and Kickstarter. A session from the Ikea Foundation with What Design Can Do will discuss its Better Shelter project and launch a new initiative, the Climate Action Challenge. There will also be an insight session from the Design for Good category judges on their selections for this year.

Day Two sees the focus shift to innovation with sessions from Refinery29, NOWNESS, Vice and BleepBleeps’ Tom Evans. Plus a session for future creative leaders which includes CR columnist Tanya Livesey and Eloise Smith from MullenLowe London. And there will be a further judges’ insight session – this time discussing the work chosen in the Communications categories.

The final day is devoted to craft with sessions from Stefan Sagmeister (in conversation with CR’s Patrick Burgoyne) David Shrigley, Morag Myerscough and Birdman scriptwriter Armando Bo among others.

For the first time this year, the D&AD awards ceremony will follow straight after the festival (and judging). It’s at The Troxy in Shadwell on Thursday April 27. Details here