How will D&AD and the Guardian’s new festival of creativity impact the industry… and Cannes?

Earlier this week, D&AD and Guardian Media Group announced their plans to join forces on a new global festival to celebrate the power of creativity, launching in 2019. According to a joint announcement, “the festival will bring together business leaders with the world’s foremost thinkers, practitioners and emerging talent from across the creative and cultural sectors – including design, film, advertising, gaming, music, fashion and architecture”.