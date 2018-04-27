How will D&AD and the Guardian’s new festival of creativity impact the industry… and Cannes?

D&AD and The Guardian have announced plans for a “global festival of creativity” to launch in London in 2019. We examine the potential of the partnership and how it might impact a certain event in the South of France

By

Earlier this week, D&AD and Guardian Media Group announced their plans to join forces on a new global festival to celebrate the power of creativity, launching in 2019. According to a joint announcement, “the festival will bring together business leaders with the world’s foremost thinkers, practitioners and emerging talent from across the creative and cultural sectors – including design, film, advertising, gaming, music, fashion and architecture”.

Latest from CR

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

PRODUCT DESIGNER

Farnworth, Lancashire

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central)

Make the most of CR