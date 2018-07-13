D&AD New Blood Award Winners 2018

The winners of the D&AD New Blood Awards for 2018 have been announced. This year saw 194 Pencils awarded, including four White Pencils and just one Black, for a project addressing social housing created for the Nationwide and Shelter brief

Titled #DearMrHousingMinister, the Black Pencil winner was created by Naomi Taylor, a graduate from the School of Communication Arts 2.0. The campaign addressed the Housing Minister (then Dominic Raab) directly about the UK’s crisis in social housing and the effects of regeneration via posters, a letter citing stories of various people affected, a film and a hashtag.

“#DearMrHousingMinister offers a fresh perspective to an old problem and is a worthy winner for this year’s awards,” says Tim Lindsay, CEO of D&AD. “It embodies what a New Blood Pencil is all about. It also speaks to the important role of creative thinking as a powerful tool for change. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. Looking at the quality of work, I’m confident that the future of our industry is in capable hands.”

