D&AD New Blood Award Winners 2018
The winners of the D&AD New Blood Awards for 2018 have been announced. This year saw 194 Pencils awarded, including four White Pencils and just one Black, for a project addressing social housing created for the Nationwide and Shelter brief
Titled #DearMrHousingMinister, the Black Pencil winner was created by Naomi Taylor, a graduate from the School of Communication Arts 2.0. The campaign addressed the Housing Minister (then Dominic Raab) directly about the UK’s crisis in social housing and the effects of regeneration via posters, a letter citing stories of various people affected, a film and a hashtag.
“#DearMrHousingMinister offers a fresh perspective to an old problem and is a worthy winner for this year’s awards,” says Tim Lindsay, CEO of D&AD. “It embodies what a New Blood Pencil is all about. It also speaks to the important role of creative thinking as a powerful tool for change. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. Looking at the quality of work, I’m confident that the future of our industry is in capable hands.”
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.