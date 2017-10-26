D&AD New Blood Awards 2018: New Creative Briefs announced

This year’s briefs for the New Blood Awards include challenges from Adobe, adidas, Burger King, giffgaff and more. Plus a new award for budding entrepreneurs

The D&AD New Blood Awards 2018 are open to creatives between the ages of 18 and 24, either students or fresh graduates. The awards hope to support emerging talent by giving them a chance to experience what it’s like to work in the creative industry; pitch ideas, handle the pressures of deadlines, client demands and so on.

With this objective, industry professionals working with a range of brands and organisations set briefs which entrants must respond to. For example, Nationwide and Shelter ask for a copy led campaign that puts their brands at the heart of of the conversation around UK’s housing issues while Bacardi wants a music led social media campaign.

This year for the first time D&AD have announced the New Blood Side Hustle in partnership with Adobe, which invites submissions of entrepreneurial ideas – businesses, media publications, events, digital innovations and more. There’s prize money to be won plus the chance to receive training in a relevant field and the guidance of a mentor.

Read about all the briefs and how to enter here.