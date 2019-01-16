D&AD’s noticeably pencil-free festival identity for 2019
Village Green has been tasked with creating the look and feel of this year’s festival, opting for a mixture of 2D and 3D abstract letterforms and a bold colour palette
D&AD has revealed the annual rebrand of its festival, ahead of the event’s return to London’s Old Truman Brewery in May.
This year’s identity has been created by London-based studio Village Green, and sees the D&AD acronym reimagined as a series of moving 2D and 3D elements to show the connection between the different creative disciplines featured during the festival.
