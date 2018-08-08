Dafydd Jones’ The Last Hurrah reveals the upper classes at play
A new exhibition of photographs by Dafydd Jones is being held at The Photographers’ Gallery in London, offering a unique insight into the debaucheries of the upper classes in the mid 80s
After winning a photography competition run by The Sunday Times in 1981, Dafydd Jones was hired by Tina Brown, the editor of Tatler, to photograph the exclusive upper-class world of Hunt Balls, society weddings and debutante dances. Fast forward 30 years and we have a collection of well-timed snaps that capture the eccentric moments of madness from parties long forgotten. The series is now on view at The Photographers’ Gallery in London.
“I had access to what felt like a secret world,” says Jones. “It was a subject that had been written about and dramatised but I don’t think any photographers had ever tackled before. There was a change going on. Someone described it as a ‘last hurrah’ of the upper classes.”
