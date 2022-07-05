Moden DALL-E 2 Dreams of Haikus

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

By

AI-generated imagery is the internet’s new obsession. Models including Dall-E 2, Dall-E Mini and Midjourney – all of which interpret text prompts as visual output – have sparked a sudden proliferation in weird and wonderful pictures. But with that has come a fresh set of worries from the creative world, in particular imagemakers wondering if they’re soon to be out of a job. At the time of writing, only Dall-E Mini is available to the general public – a model that’s significantly inferior to the output of Dall-E 2 – but it’s hard not to wonder what will happen once the fully fledged models are unleashed on the world.

Bas van de Poel – co-founder and innovation director at design studio Modem and former creative director at Ikea research lab Space10 – was one of the chosen few to receive early access to Dall-E 2. There’s currently a waitlist to access the AI system, which can produce new imagery, edit existing images, and create variations of an original visual. It does all of this using a process called diffusion, explained in brief by its creator and AI research company OpenAI.

The studio used it to create Dall-E 2 Dream of Haikus – a series of verses paired with imagery generated by the AI model, and based on the accompanying poetry. “It’s interesting, because you basically have this empty input field, and it’s quite daunting,” says van de Poel. “It’s almost like having that blank sheet of paper in front of you, because you can literally ask it anything and it will generate it … when reading poetry or haikus you get this image in your head, and it’s interesting [to explore] what image an AI gets in its head when it reads or interprets it.”

Top image and above: Dall-E 2 Dreams of Haikus, with imagery generated by AI tool Dall-E 2 based on the accompanying poetry

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGN PRODUCER

LONDON/HYBRID

DESIGNER

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON