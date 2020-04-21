Daniel Benneworth-Gray’s broken dreams

Before the arrival of the coronavirus, our design correspondent Daniel Benneworth-Gray found himself grappling with a broken hand, which sets off a chain of prescient thoughts

By

So I decided to start the year by breaking myself. At the end of a rare week off, I thought the family could do with one last hurrah of festive merriment together – ice skating! What could possibly go wrong with a few gentle laps of the rink? I could teach the boy a thing or two with my amazing pirouetting skills.

Cut to one hour later and I’m sat in A&E, cradling a broken wrist and bruised ego, feeling thoroughly sorry for myself. Ten minutes in the waiting area – just enough time to flick through a battered 2014 issue of Horse & Hound – and I go straight in to see the doctor.

Following a quick dose of gamma radiation, he shows me my x-ray, pointing out an embarrassingly small chip of bone floating about in the grey mass of hand; insignificant enough that he has to draw a circle around it in case I can’t see it (I can’t see it). As I explain my graceless escapade, he chuckles along – oh what japes! – and then launches into the small talk, asking about my day job. I’m not great at explaining how/where/why I work at the best of times, so just I mutter some vague self-deprecations and say Penguin a lot.

The welfare of your family depends entirely upon you being able to push a little arrow around on your computer for money

I feel a bit silly talking about my relatively insignificant profession – he mends lives while I drag words and pictures around a rectangle – but he laps it up, apparently fascinated by the ins and outs of book design.

Latest from CR

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham