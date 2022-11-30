Director Daniel Kwan releases two kids’ books with A24

The filmmaker behind Everything Everywhere All At Once has written two illustrated books filled with life lessons and left turns

By

After breaking into the world of book publishing several years ago, film production company A24 is expanding its focus to younger audiences. Earlier this year, it released its first children’s book project – a reprint of Star Child by Claire A Nivola, which, in a clever ploy, was quoted in another A24 enterprise, Mike Mills’ 2021 film, C’mon C’mon.

A24 is now releasing its first original children’s titles, which come courtesy of Daniel Kwan, who is part of the directing duo nicknamed Daniels, with Daniel Scheinert. The studio has worked with Kwan before, having been involved in the Daniels’ hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which became its highest grossing movie to date.

One of Kwan’s new books is called I’ll Get to the Bottom of This, beautifully illustrated by Sean Lewis. The story follows a dog detective investigating a car pile-up that leaves all of the characters (also dogs, which may explain the traffic accident) trapped in a tunnel. While everyone tries to work together to find a way out, the detective is more preoccupied with finding someone to blame.

The investigations take an even more obscure turn as his line of questioning extends to the main suspect’s organs, before he’s challenged to think beyond himself by a higher cosmic power.

Top and above: I’ll Get to the Bottom of This by Daniel Kwan, illustrated by Sean Lewis
I’ll Get to the Bottom of This
I’ll Get to the Bottom of This

Kwan’s other book is called 24 Minutes to Bedtime, in which the young protagonist, Winston, invents a time machine that allows him to evade his dreaded bedtime for as long as possible.

Everything becomes a little more complicated when alternate versions of Winston enter the picture (so much so there’s a guide on how to navigate the storylines at the back of the book). Illustrated by Felicia Chiao, the story plays out around Winston’s home, with a doll’s house view neatly serving as a comic strip.

The books might catch the attention of the film buff parents out there, but it’s nice to see that the aura of cool that surrounds the studio is left at the door in favour of simply entertaining children.

24 Minutes to Bedtime by Daniel Kwan, illustrated by Felicia Chiao
24 Minutes to Bedtime

a24films.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON