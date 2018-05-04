Danish Women’s Society joins forces with YouPorn for ad campaign

It might seem like an unlikely pairing but a clever collaboration between The Danish Women’s Society and YouPorn has already been hugely successful in raising awareness around revenge porn.

The campaign, titled #AskFirst, centres around a film, which was hosted on user-generated porn site YouPorn as well as on YouTube, titled ‘Ex-girlfriend doesn’t know that I shared this!’

The film, shown below, initially plays out with an exchange between a woman and her boyfriend, which shows her being persuaded to remove her clothes for the camera, which eventually she starts doing. At this stage however, events take an unexpected turn.

