The fascinating street photography of David Godlis

A new photo book is celebrating the photographer’s insightful imagery of Boston and New York in the 70s and 80s, and his mission to ‘conquer the streets’

By

Photographer David Godlis is perhaps best known for his grainy black and white images of New York nightclub CBGB, when it was home to punk scene legends including the Ramones, Patti Smith, Blondie and Talking Heads.

Born in Manhattan in 1951, Godlis began taking photos in his sophomore year at Boston University. He has since become one of the most important imagemakers of his generation, working as the photographer for Film at Lincoln Center since the late 80s and the unofficial photographer of the New York Film Festival for the last 25 years.

Top: NYC, 1979; Above: NYC, 1980. All images © David Godlis

It was street photography, however, which swiftly became Godlis’ first love after he went to see a MoMA retrospective of work by Diane Arbus in 1972. Shortly after, he enrolled in the Imageworks School of Photography in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and began burying himself in the recent history of street photography.

Alongside his other work, a big part of Godlis’ early practice involved him walking around the streets of first Boston and later New York City, shooting whatever caught his eye along the way.

Boston, 1974

Published by Reel Art Press, new book Godlis Streets is the first publication dedicated to the street photography of the celebrated imagemaker. Featuring a foreword by critic Luc Sante and an afterword by Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein, it focuses largely on his black and white imagery from the 70s and 80s.

The book explores how Godlis was heavily influenced by Brassai’s immersive reportage of 1930s Paris, alongside the work of other street photographers such as Arbus, Robert Frank, Gary Winogrand and Lee Friedlander.

Times Square NYC, 1980

Godlis’ own approach to street photography was largely instinctual and immediate, shooting scenes and subjects with long handheld Leica exposures and using only natural light.

From nuns walking past crude advertisements to signs claiming that ‘the end is nigh’, the striking images are a testament to the grit and the glamour inherent in the photographer’s self-declared mission: “It was the streets I wanted to conquer”.

Godlis Streets by David Godlis is published by Reel Art Press; reelartpress.com

Latest from CR

In Case You Missed It

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Designing TV titles for the streaming age

As TV and streaming services fight for viewers in an ever-more competitive landscape, design matters. Here, we look at the role of opening sequences in the era of the ‘skip intro’ button, and examine their role in hooking in viewers

Leopold from I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating by Alec Soth

Alec Soth’s venture into the great indoors

As his photo series I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating goes on show at Foam in Amsterdam, Alec Soth discusses the intimacy of photographing people at home and how the project has taken on a new metaphorical meaning in these times

The great logo debate

We’ve recently seen the launch of two major event logos – for the LA 2028 Olympics and the Osaka Expo 2025. The identities have received both jeers and cheers – here we examine why logos evoke such heated debate, and what it says about our relationship with design

My Breakthrough Moment: Flo Ngala

Fresh from her BTS shots of internet-breaking music video WAP, Flo Ngala discusses how an early commission to photograph Cardi B helped her earn her stripes as the artist’s go-to photographer for everything from the Met Gala to her daughter’s first birthday party

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham