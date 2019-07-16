David Lynch: From painting to film and back again

A new exhibition at Home in Manchester focuses on David Lynch’s paintings, an as yet under-recognised aspect of his creative practice. We explore their relation to his films, and the wider influence his work has had on others

Last year, the word ‘Lynchian’ was added to the Oxford English Dictionary. One of over 100 cinema-related words to enter the OED, its addition is testament to the lasting impact that David Lynch’s highly individual style has had on our wider culture.

His film work may have firmly entered the cultural canon, yet Lynch still has the capacity to surprise, most recently with an exhibition at Home in Manchester, part of the Manchester International Festival, which brings together a less expected body of his work: not film this time, but painting.

Before becoming a filmmaker, Lynch first studied painting, at the Boston Museum School and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in the late 60s. He has continued with the practice, alongside cultivating an interest in sculpture, photography, print-making, music, and, of course, film, ever since. His fine art work has been the subject of retrospectives overseas before but this is its first major showing in the UK.