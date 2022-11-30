Image shows the word 'Fresh' in a blue wiggly lettering, against a red textured background

Why DDB’s new agency banned the word ‘merch’

DDB Fresh promises to bring fashion innovation together with brands in other sectors. Darko Silajdžić, who is heading up the agency, explains why Fresh’s proposition will go further than merch

By

Brands, collaborations, merch: three words that, when put together, will either send shivers down your spine, or will have you flying through checkout to get your hands on a limited edition drop. It seems that Darko Silajdžić, executive group chairman at DDB Prague, falls into the first category. With his recently launched agency DDB Fresh, he’s set on helping “non-fashion brands” put out garments and collections which have innovation, aesthetics, and sustainable principles baked in. It’s a tall order, but one that seems increasingly necessary in a world of brand crossovers that feel throwaway at best, entirely wasteful at worst.

The new agency was born out of DDB Prague, where Silajdžić has spent ten out of his 20 years in advertising. After eight years as CEO of DDB Prague, he became executive group chairman, and now has four agencies and studios under his watch. One of these is the gaming agency DDB For The Win, which the Prague office set up around three years ago, and now spans around 20 markets. With DDB Fresh, however, the idea is to keep operations small for now, and deliver fewer projects with a bigger impact. “So quality over quantity, definitely,” he says.

Just like DDB For The Win, which came about because of the sheer number of gamers in the Prague office’s ranks, DDB Fresh was prompted by the amount of interest and experience in fashion around the agency. And of course, nothing happens in a vacuum: the worlds of advertising and marketing have been cosying up to the fashion industry, and vice versa, for some time. “Fashion is one of the most exciting new horizons for brand marketing globally,” says Silajdžić, noting the surge in big brands getting involved in fashion garments and collaborations. “Yet when we took a deep look at it, we didn’t really find any specialised agencies that only do this – it is usually part of a bigger project and a bigger agency that plugs it in.”

Silajdžić wanted to bring those two worlds even closer together, and that starts with the team itself. At Fresh, talent from the worlds of fashion, innovation, and technology work alongside brand experts and people with an advertising background. If you could anticipate resistance from one side, you might think it would be the fashion world dragging its heels to get into bed with adland. “Actually we have more people who have joined us from the fashion industry than the agency community,” he points out. It’s indicative of the sea change that’s seen the fashion world go from shadowy and exclusive, to a proponent of collaborations and crossovers with the unlikeliest of partners. “People seem excited by the prospect of working with big global brands that we, obviously as one of the biggest networks, have access to,” Silajdžić says.

Photograph of Darko Silajdžić from DDB Fresh
Darko Silajdžić

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

MIDDLEWEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

PACKAGING DESIGNER

LONDON