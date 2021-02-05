Deanna Templeton’s book captures the emotional relatability of girlhood

What She Said blends contemporary portraits of young women with ephemera gathered during the photographer’s own adolescence in the 1980s

By

Deanna Templeton’s new book What She Said features portraits of young women taken across Europe, the US, Australia and Russia, merged with images of personal materials that Templeton herself amassed in the 1980s, such as gig flyers and excerpts of her own diary from the time.

Published by Mack, the book draws influence from a lyric in the Smiths’ 1985 song of the same name: “What she said was sad, but then, all the rejection she’s had, to pretend to be happy could only be idiocy.” The lyric is a fitting prelude to the complexity of emotions that underscores Templeton’s project, which beautifully illustrates how teenage angst and vivid emotions transcend time.

All images by Deanna Templeton from What She Said, 2021. Courtesy the artist and Mack

There’s up to 40 years separating the materials relating to her own teenage pursuits and the portraits of the young women in the book. The project is also deeply personal; Templeton’s handwritten diary entries are prominently blown up on the page, laying bare her teenage anxieties, loneliness, questions, joys and fears.

Yet its cohesiveness as a body of work is testament to the universality of experiences and emotions that shape many young women around the world, stubbornly persisting through generations and time zones.

The emotional reprieve Templeton found in the local music scene in Huntington Beach, California is embodied in the way posters and band references are woven throughout the book, a sentiment mirrored in the contemporary photographs of young women whose identity is intertwined with subculture and punk aesthetics.

In the time since her own adolescence, social media has become both a platform and outlet for the emotional overspill of girls and young women. Yet if we recognise Instagram and TikTok as simply the contemporary digital incarnation of Templeton’s handwritten musings, it becomes clear that the emotions, the turmoil, the search for identity are a rite of passage; one that’s been experienced by past generations of young women and will be experienced by many more to come – and there’s something remarkably comforting to glean from that.

What She Said by Deanna Templeton is published by Mack; mackbooks.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham