How Deliveroo is putting design at the heart of its brand

We speak to Deliveroo’s director of design Stuart Frisby about the joy of working at a brand that values creativity, plus how it’s standing out in an increasingly saturated delivery market

In 2016, food delivery start-up Deliveroo caught the attention of the design world with the help of a striking new visual identity. Created in collaboration with DesignStudio – the agency behind high profile rebrands for Airbnb and the Premier League – the new branding saw Deliveroo’s original kangaroo logo replaced with a more minimal graphic symbol, along with a new app, website and uniform for its riders.

Launched in 2013, Deliveroo entered our lives during a time of huge transition for the burgeoning food delivery market. It quickly challenged traditional perceptions of takeaways consisting of greasy burgers or crap kebabs by delivering fresh food directly from restaurants to people’s doors. The rebrand by DesignStudio not only helped the business to cement its position among other major players such as Just Eat and Uber Eats in the UK, it also enabled it to rapidly expand and build brand consistency in the 200 cities around the world that it serves today.

Deliveroo’s 2016 rebrand by DesignStudio featured a reimagined version of its original kangaroo logo

“One of the reasons why I joined Deliveroo was that I felt design was an edge it had over the competition – we are a food company that delivers food rather than a delivery company that delivers food,” says Deliveroo’s director of design Stuart Frisby, who took the reins from Simon Rorhbach in 2019. “From the outside looking in, people would see that kind of investment and know it’s only a company that understands the value of its visual language and brand identity that would have made that investment in the first place.”