VMLYR_Dell_Intel

Dell and Intel launch website to support those living with MND

The website, titled I Will Always Be Me, features a digital experience that allows those with motor neurone disease to ‘bank their voice’ in the early stages of the disease

By

The project tackles one of the biggest challenges that those with MND face after diagnosis – the need to ‘bank their voice’ in order to have a digital recording of how they sound for use in the later stages of the condition, which causes the loss of the ability to speak over time.

The site is created by ad agency VMLY&R for Dell and Intel, in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce. At its heart is a book, written by writer Jill Twiss, which when read aloud lets people with MND record their voice, while its words also help explain MND to individuals and their families.

The text is designed so that every sound necessary to create a digital voice is embedded in the story naturally, so by the time the reader completes the book, their digital voice can be processed quickly.

The film above shows how the website works, and features a number of people living with MHD who share their experiences with the condition and the struggles that they have found with voice banking, which are simplified by the I Will Always Be Me book.

The site, iwillalwaysbeme.com, also gives more information on the technology behind the project and features an example of a digital voice that has been recorded via the software, which can be compared to the original voice.

Credits:
Agency: VMLY&R
CCO: Wayne Best
ECDs: Niraj Zaveri, Justin Ebert
Creative Directors: Tal Shub, Carlos Pabon
Production Company: Borderland
Directors/DOPs: Simon Frost, Ben Hanson

Latest from CR

More from CR

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham