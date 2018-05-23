Year’s contest celebrates the work of 1962 winners from 100 different countries in 99 different design disciplines – each selected after much deliberation by a panel of industry experts, design scholars and prominent members of the press

A’ Design Award & Competition have recently announced results of their 2017 – 2018 design competition. All the winning work is featured in a winner’s gallery on the awards website as well as in an exhibition in Italy.

Crooked for you Album artwork by Alain Aebersold, (top) One World Protection of environment by Yuanfang Liu

Nordic Bravery Label and Packaging by Oleksandr Pogrebniak

Winners are given five different levels of distinction within each category: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design. Categories represent a wide range of design disciplines, with everything from interaction design and cookware design to textile and engineering design.

With this year’s winners announced, the next year’s competition is officially open, welcoming entries by designers, artists, architects and agencies from across the world. More details about how to enter are available here.