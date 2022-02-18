How design is steering the CBD category

We look at how branding and packaging design are helping CBD products stand out in an ever-changing wellness market

Last year, heady figures swirled around the worth of the CBD (cannabidiol) market in the UK. Projected to bring in £690 million, CBD – a naturally occurring compound in the cannabis plant – has emerged in the mainstream as a remedy for physical ailments, a reliever of stress and anxiety, and a popular ingredient in snacks, drinks and beauty products. Browse a handful of beauty retailers or health food stores, and you’re likely to come across it.

Dubbed the ‘Glossier for CBD’ for its bright, clean aesthetic, Trip was founded in 2019 by Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury. Having both left behind intense careers in law and finance, the couple launched Trip with a line of beverages before expanding to a range of oils following a surge in demand.

To build the branding from the ground up, the couple approached London-based Neue Designs, described by creative director Emma Darby as a “design bolt-on” to startup and challenger brands. Together with her sister Chess, who heads up strategy at Neue, they established the brand name, the tone of voice online and on-pack, and the entire visual identity, its crisp, aspirational aesthetic clearly proving popular among upmarket retailers like Selfridges and fashion and beauty magazines like Elle.

Trip’s range of CBD-infused drinks and oils