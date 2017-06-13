Pictoplasma launches character selfie competition to win fellowship places

For the launch of its call for entries to discover the best in creative self-portraiture, the Berlin group has commissioned 12 artists to each create their own character selfie

Organised in association with Adobe Project 1324, Face Off will award five 18-24 year old artists a place at the Pictoplasma Academy, which takes place in Mexico City this October.

Each winner will also receive six months of “ongoing, personal online mentorship”, a ticket to attend next year’s Pictoplasma Berlin Conference in May (travel costs included) – and the chance to exhibit in a group show.

Geneviève Gauckler | France

Pictoplasma is asking participants to “truly express their personality with a self-portrait that lets their real character shine”. All they then have to do is follow the rules of entry, below, and submit their work via pictoplasma.com/face-off.

Ton Mak | China

“Here’s what we ask from you,” say Pictoplasma. “Start with a regular photo, like a headshot, passport or profile picture, of yourself facing the camera. Next, create your character by overlaying it with an artistic rendition of your identity.

“How you alter the original image (and which tools or media you use) is absolutely up to you: it could be drawing, collage or digital painting, vector illustration, 3D graphics, masks, costume design or a mixture of them all….”

The challenge will be open for entries from Thursday June 15 via pictoplasma.com/face-off

Julian Glander | US