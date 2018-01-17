A’ Design Award & Competition ( designaward.com ), the World’s largest and most diffused international design awards announced results of the 2016 – 2017 design competition: 1974 Winners from 97 countries in 96 different design disciplines. Entries were carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who devoted great care and attention to details while voting each entry.

A’ Design Award & Competition, the World’s largest and most diffused international design awards announced results of the 2016 – 2017 design competition: 1974 Winners from 97 countries in 96 different design disciplines. Entries were carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who devoted great care and attention to details while voting each entry.

Double Cross by Pip Tompkin Design – Platinum A’ Packaging Design Award in 2017

Design enthusiasts, aficionados and editors worldwide are cordially invited to get fresh design inspiration and discover latest trends in arts, architecture and technology by visiting the A’ Design Awards’ online gallery of winners which features all top designs from the 2016 – 2017 International A’ Design Competition as well as previously awarded works from past years. Editors and design lovers will also enjoy the interviews with the award winning designers here.

Picglaze Sample Book by Estudio Maba – Platinum A’ Graphics and Visual Communication Design Award in 2017

A’ Design Competition results are announced every year on April 15. Best products, projects and services worldwide that demonstrate superior design, technology and creativity are rewarded with the A’ Design Award; the symbol of excellence in design and innovation. There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies and institutions from all countries are annually called to take part in the accolades by nominating their best works, projects and products for award consideration.

Blue Paradise by TIST – Platinum A’ Event and Happening Design Award in 2017

The A’ Design Awards are given for Good Spatial Design (Architecture, Interior Design, Urban Design and Landscape Design), Good Industrial Design (Product Design, Appliance Design, Vehicle Design and Machinery Design), Good Communication Design (Graphics Design, Interaction Design and Marketing Design), Good Fashion Design (Garment Design, Fashion Accessory Design and Footwear Design), Good System Design (Service Design, Design Strategy, Quality & Innovation) as well as for Achievements in Arts & Literature.

Memento by Bryan Leung – Platinum A’ Art Materials, Stationery Supplies and Gift Items Design Award in 2017

Laureates are invited to attend the glamorous gala-night and award ceremony in Italy where they would be called to stage to collect their trophies, award certificates and yearbooks. Winner are also provided exclusive space to take part in the “best designs of the year” exhibition to showcase their works in Italy. Laureates are also entitled to receive the “A’ Design Prize”.

Embossed Nutella by Marco Mascetti – Platinum A’ Packaging Design Award in 2017

The A’ Design Prize is a highly coveted and comprehensive winners’ kit given to A’ Design Award & Competition medalists to help dissemination of their news to further and wider international audiences. In addition to the trophy, certificate and book, the A’ Design Prize includes PR and marketing services such as translation of award winning works to dozens of languages, press release preparation and distribution, lifetime license to use “award winner” logo, public relations campaign for winners and communication of awarded works to thousands of media members.

San Francisco Ballet by Method, Inc. – Platinum A’ Website and Web Design Awards in 2017

While the 2016 – 2017 Edition is over, entries to the 2017 – 2018 competition is now open; interested designers, artists, architects and companies could register and submit their works on the A’ Design Award & Competition website where further information regarding the design competition such as evaluation criteria, key dates, list of jury members, entry forms and presentation guidelines could be obtained.

Banner image: Plates by Sergei Didyk – Platinum A’ Photography and Photo Manipulation Design Award in 2017

About A’ Design Award & Competition

A’ Design Awards were established to create awareness for good design practices and principles. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to build strong incentives for designers, companies and brands from all countries to come up with better products, services and systems that benefit mankind. A’ Design Award & Competition therefore highlights and pushes forward worldwide designers and brands to create products and projects that offer additional value, increased utility, new functionality, superior aesthetics, exceptional efficiency, improved