Design in the UK: a success story, but…

A new Design Council report depicts a high value, growing industry in the UK with a productive, skilled workforce that is out-earning its peers in other sectors. But one that is still beset by gender inequality and struggles to impact some regions and sectors

Released on July 5, The Design Economy 2018, is the Design Council’s major piece of research into “the state of design in the UK”.

“Design and design skills are at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution. They give us the tools to respond to these unprecedented challenges, and instigate the growth, innovation and jobs that will drive the UK’s global future,” says the Design Council SEO Sarah Weir in her foreword to the report. “Good design puts people first. It uses creativity to solve problems, challenge thinking and make lives better.”