Design Indaba 2019: dates and speakers announced

Conference of creativity Design Indaba returns to Cape Town from February 27 to March 1 2019. Speakers this year include Droga5 founder David Droga, costume designer Ane Crabtree and VP of 3M Company Eriq Quint

Each year since 1995, Design Indaba has celebrated creativity with its conference in Cape Town. The 2019 festival will open on February 27 and promises to ‘inspire design activism’. The aim is to share ideas about how creative thinking can shape our world and tackle some of the world’s social challenges.

As usual, the festival will bring together a prolific group of speakers, from well-established creative leaders to outstanding design graduates from across the world. 2019’s line up includes Ane Crabtree, the costume designer behind The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld, and David Droga, who founded creative agency Droga5.

Other speakers include architect Dong-Ping Wong (founder of NY design firm FOOD and architecture practice Family), Middle Boop’s Gordon Reid, Brazilian graphic designer Kiko Farkas and stand-up comedian Kagiso Lediga. More speakers will be added to the schedule, which can be found here, in the run-up to the event.

The conference is accompanied by a showcase of work by emerging creatives from Africa, an exhibition of entries shortlisted for the Most Beautiful Object in South Africa competition and more. Tickets for the festival are now on sale, with discounts for past attendees, students and employees of academic institutions.

Buy your ticket here