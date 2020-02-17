Returning to Cape Town from February 26-28, the annual design conference has completed its 2020 line-up with new speakers from Google Creative Labs, adam&eveDDB, Led by Donkeys and more

Design Indaba returns to Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre later this month, and the final set of speakers are in for the 2020 edition. Speakers who had already been announced include the likes of design multi-hyphenate Debbie Millman, graphic artist Patrick Thomas, Pentagram partner Sascha Lobe, artist Ibrahim Mahama, illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli, and more.

As the event nears, an additional range of speakers have been announced to complete the bill. Among them are Google Creative Labs founder Robert Wong, architect veteran Jeanne Gang, CCO of adam&eveDDB Rick Brim, and political guerrilla art collective Led By Donkeys.

Design Indaba’s future focused approach comes to the fore among the newly announced speakers, many of whom are known for using design to address modern crises that are affecting the world.

Sustainability figures prominently on the line-up: Vukheta Mukhar explores how human waste can be repurposed, namely through his work on ‘the first bio-brick made from urine’, while Elissa Brunato has become known for her developments in eco-friendly sequins. She joins the sustainable fashion theme set to be addressed by speaker Natsai Audrey Chieza.

There’s also a focus on health and wellbeing, including talks by Antya Waegemann – creator of over-the-counter rape test kit Hark – and Sacha Buliard, who works at the intersection of design and wellness. Together, the speakers clearly tap into this year’s focus of ‘solutions-driven thinking’, promising a wealth of discussions demonstrating how creativity and innovation can make the world a better place.

In addition to the wealth of talks from the creative community, there will be workshops, masterclasses, exhibitions – including the Emerging Creatives showcase – and a festival by night. Tickets are available at the link below, with discounts available for groups, academics and alumni. For the list of all speakers and more information on Design Indaba 2020, click here.

