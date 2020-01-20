Design Indaba announces speakers for 2020 anniversary edition

Founded in 1995, Design Indaba has since been championing creativity from all corners of the field of design. The 2020 edition runs from February 26 for three days, and will explore the value of ‘solutions-driven thinking’ as the world continues to cope with various crises.

As with previous years, the conference will centre around a series of illuminating talks from a range of figures making a difference in all areas of design. This year’s speakers include Pentagram partner Sascha Lobe, designer, author and curator Debbie Millman, and graphic artist Patrick Thomas.

Other speakers include artist Ibrahim Mahama, and designers Bas Timmer and Natsai Audrey Chieza, who all focus on how materials can be used in new ways as part of their respective creative practices. Meanwhile, talks from design engineer Kinya Tagawa and artist duo Studio Drift are set to delve into the tension between technology and humankind. Discover all of the speakers announced so far here.

Alongside talks, there will be a number of exhibitions, including an Emerging Creatives showcase, and a series of workshops. Tickets are on sale now, with discounts available for groups.

Buy your ticket here