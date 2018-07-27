Design Manchester is back and promises to be bigger than ever this year, with a one-day conference taking place in the city’s Bridgewater Hall

Design Manchester was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the biggest creative events north of the M25. (Over 40,000 people attended in 2016.) The event programme includes exhibitions, workshops, a print fair and a one-day conference with speakers from across the design industry.

This year’s festival runs from 11-21 October. The conference will take place on October 19 at the Bridgewater Hall and will feature talks on the theme of ‘D(isrupt)M: Transformation by Design’.

