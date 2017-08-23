Design Manchester returns for a fifth year in October with a three-day print fair, a one-day creative conference and exhibitions on football crests and Lucienne Day

Design Manchester is supported by Co-op and takes place from October 11 to 22. This year’s line-up includes 50 events – from film screenings to exhibitions on Lucienne Day and a debate about the public’s role in shaping the future of cities.

Architect Ellen Van Loon, design studio North, Pentagram partner Naresh Ramchandani and illustrator Emily Forgot are among the speakers at a one-day conference on October 13 hosted by CR editor Patrick Burgoyne.

A film season curated by Sir Christopher Frayling presents different directors’ visions of the future with screenings of Blade Runner, A Clockwork Orange, Metropolis and Her.

Guardian Live event The Public’s Realm? will debate the public’s role in shaping the future of cities, asking ‘How can we make sure our public realm supports our communities – and how welcoming are we to visitors?’ Speakers include Ali Grehan, the architect behind Dublin’s design strategy for the past decade, Katie Tonkinson, partner at architecture firm Hawkins/Brown, and former footballer and developer Gary Neville.

Manchester Print Fair returns from October 20 – 22 as part of Design City Weekender. The three-day event features live art and music as well as workshops from G.F Smith, Fred Aldous, Animation Nation and the University of Salford’s BA Fashion Design course.

Exhibitions include Lucienne Day: Living Design, a showcase of Lucienne Day’s textiles and pattern designs to mark the centenary of her birth; The Football Crest Index, exploring the history of football crests, and Burgess Reimagined, a collection of covers and graphic designs for iconic and lesser-known works by Anthony Burgess.

The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair runs from October 13. Visitors can buy work from 150 makers or watch artist talks and demonstrations.

Too see the full line-up or book tickets go to designmcr.com

You can also read our interview with Design Manchester founders Fiona McGarva and John Owens about creating the event from scratch here.